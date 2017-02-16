Caver blossoms as ODU point guard

(Photo: ODU Athletics)

Question number one for ODU hoops this year, how do you replace Trey Freeman? Two word answer, Ahmad Caver.

Caver has stepped up at point guard to lead the Monarchs in points, 3 pointers made, assists, steals and minutes.

He says he never felt pressure in replacing Freeman. "He was so great, but I just see it as a challenge to perform at a high level."

Head coach Jeff Jones says the team looks to Caver to make things go, "There's some pressure on him to perform. Maybe some other guys can afford to have a day off, but Ahmad can't. If Ahmad's not clicking, that's not good for our basketball team."

Fortunately for the Monarchs, Caver seems to click on most nights on the court.

(© 2017 WVEC)