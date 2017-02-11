It was a perfect match. After 17 years, Christopher Newport has known only Matt Kelchner as its head coach, but when he stepped down, the Captains found their man in Art Link. He comes from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, but has coached on all levels of college football, and understands the culture at CNU. "You start to realize there's big shoes to fill", he says. "These guys know how to win and the culture is here."

The 41 year old was a former walk-on linebacker at the University of Florida. He later went on to be a defensive coordinator at three different schools over the past 8 years. Among his coaching mentors, Steve Spurrier (Florida), Urban Meyer (Ohio State), Bob Stoops (Oklahoma) and Larry Fedora (North Carolina). "You call on those guys and grab a little from each guy and formulate your own coaching style". The Captains feel that's just the right fit to continue a winning tradition.

(© 2017 WVEC)