Chatting with NFL Hall of Famer Kenny Easley

Kenny Easley will be one of 310 NFL of Famers. He just got voted in on Super Bowl weekend. Easley said it all really sunk in when they called and told him he was NFL Hall of Famer #306. So now Easley says, "That 306 will go on my tombstone when I die. It'll say Pro Football Hall of Famer #306. Inside of my gold jacket is going to be #306."

Easley will get that Hall of Fame gold jacket at induction ceremonies the first weekend in August.

A standout at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Easley went on to UCLA where he was a 3 time consensus All-American.

He played his whole NFL career as a safety for the Seattle Seahawks from 1981-87.

In 1984 Easley was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was a 5 time Pro Bowler.

