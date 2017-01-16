WVEC
Chicago Cubs present President Obama with custom Nike Air Jordans

Staff , WVEC 11:51 PM. EST January 16, 2017

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- When the Chicago Cubs visited the White House Monday, the World Series Champions went a step further than presenting President Obama with a baseball jersey.

Dexter Fowler, who now plays for the St. Louis Cardinals, brought a custom pair of Nike Air Jordans for Mr. Obama.

 

 

The shoes came in a presentation box that featured the Presidential Seal on the inside. The shoes, themselves, contained the seal as well and President Obama's signature.

 

