Chicago Cubs present President Obama with custom Nike Air Jordans

Custom Nike Air Jordans presented to President Barack Obama by the Chicago Cubs. (Photo: Screen shot of Dexter Fowler's Instagram post)

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- When the Chicago Cubs visited the White House Monday, the World Series Champions went a step further than presenting President Obama with a baseball jersey.

Dexter Fowler, who now plays for the St. Louis Cardinals, brought a custom pair of Nike Air Jordans for Mr. Obama.

@jumpman23 A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The shoes came in a presentation box that featured the Presidential Seal on the inside. The shoes, themselves, contained the seal as well and President Obama's signature.

