Chicago Cubs present President Obama with custom Nike Air Jordans

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- When the Chicago Cubs visited the White House Monday, the World Series Champions went a step further than presenting President Obama with a baseball jersey.
Dexter Fowler, who now plays for the St. Louis Cardinals, brought a custom pair of Nike Air Jordans for Mr. Obama.
The shoes came in a presentation box that featured the Presidential Seal on the inside. The shoes, themselves, contained the seal as well and President Obama's signature.
