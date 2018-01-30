Chiefs agree to trade QB Smith to Redskins

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, a person familiar with the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be completed until the start of the league year on March 14. The Chiefs are expected to receive a third-round draft pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller in return, the person said.

The Kansas City Star was first to report the news. The move sets the table for the Redskins to move on from Kirk Cousins, who is scheduled to become a free agent again after spending the second consecutive season on the franchise tag. Cousins would have earned $34 million guaranteed if franchised for a third straight year, but now he is in line for the long-term payday that he never received from the Redskins. The Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns could be among the quarterback-needy teams to make a run at him.

Before the trade, he said earlier Tuesday that money would not be his only concern. "Is money a part of it? Sure," Cousins said on PFT Live. "Is it the only thing? No. It is about winning, and that’s what I want more than anything, so I’m going to be willing to make sacrifices or do what has to be done to make sure I’m in the best possible position to win."

Smith, 33, set career highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7). But the veteran previously acknowledged that his time in Kansas City could be nearing an end after the team traded up to draft Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick last April. Smith had been set to enter the final year of his contract, but the Redskins agreed to a $94 million, four-year extension (with $71 million in guarantees) with him as part of the deal, according to multiple reports.

© 2018 WVEC-TV