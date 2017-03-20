Chris Finwood at 400 wins and counting

ODU baseball is off to a great start this season and stand at (15-4). Along the way, head coach Chris Finwood picked up his 400th career win.

Finwood is a Hampton High School alum. VMI is the first entry in his head coaching resume. He was then an assistant at Auburn before taking the lead job at Western Kentucky for 6 years. Finwood is now in his sixth season running the show for the Monarchs.

About his coaching style Finwood says, "I just try to be about development of these guys as much as possible; socially, academically, athletically. We want kids to get better."

