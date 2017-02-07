CNU hoops hoping for a return trip

CNU made it all the way to the Division III Final Four last season. They certainly are headed in the right direction so far this year.

The Captains are ranked #3 in the nation. They have won 13 straight games.

CNU is well balanced. They do have 4 seniors. They also returned Marcus Carter who was first team All-American as a sophomore last season.

About that Final Four experience, Coach John Krikorian says, "The whole experience was phenomenal. The pageantry, it just felt different than anything else we had experienced in our time here. Once you get a little taste of it, you really, really want to go back."

