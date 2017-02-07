WVEC
CNU's big man on campus, hoops star Tim Daly

CNU has a balanced attack, but forward Tim Daly is leading them in scoring and rebounding and they hope leading them back to the Final 4.

Scott Cash, WVEC 10:38 PM. EST February 07, 2017

CNU is part way down the road to a return to the Final Four in Division 3 and their big man Tim Daly is keeping the bus headed in the right direction.

Certainly, the Captains are well balanced and have depth,  but Daly is leading the team in scoring and rebounding. 

Daly is one of four seniors getting to show their leadership skills.

Head coach John Krikorian says Daly is an elite defender and often the offense runs through him. He also says this of his power forward, "Tim's a warrior. That's the only way to describe it. He is as tough a competitor as I've ever coached. He is so competitive that he finds a way in most games to will his way into the game."

