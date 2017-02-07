CNU's big man on campus, hoops star Tim Daly

CNU is part way down the road to a return to the Final Four in Division 3 and their big man Tim Daly is keeping the bus headed in the right direction.

Certainly, the Captains are well balanced and have depth, but Daly is leading the team in scoring and rebounding.

Daly is one of four seniors getting to show their leadership skills.

Head coach John Krikorian says Daly is an elite defender and often the offense runs through him. He also says this of his power forward, "Tim's a warrior. That's the only way to describe it. He is as tough a competitor as I've ever coached. He is so competitive that he finds a way in most games to will his way into the game."

