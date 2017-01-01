Christopher Newport Virginia Wesleyan

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driver rescued in fiery vehicle crash
-
Fire in Village Green neighborhood of Newport News
-
New ERT toll rates take effect Jan. 1
-
Shots fired in Walmart parking lot
-
Williamsburg man critically injured in fiery crash
-
2 fires destroy family home
-
House fire on Copper Stone Circle in Chesapeake
-
Police: At least one person killed in crash
-
Child falls from roof in Virginia Beach
-
Puppy problem
More Stories
-
Periods of heavy rain todayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
-
New in 2017: Navy fleet to add nine shipsJan. 2, 2017, 6:25 a.m.
-
Authorities searching for suspect in Suffolk home invasionJan. 1, 2017, 4:19 p.m.