Social media reaction to North Carolina's national title win

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams celebrate after winning the 2017 NCAA men's basketball championship. (Photo: Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – North Carolina won the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball championship in a 71-65 win over Gonzaga on Monday night.

The Tar Heels won its sixth men’s national title after the title eluded last year’s team.

Related: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

"Get the water bottles ready!"

"Coach you're gonna get soaked today!" pic.twitter.com/UXfNYpKBUG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017

Most National Championships



UCLA 11

Kentucky 8

North Carolina 6#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/VzFpUHUC2I — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

UNC is the fourth team to win the #NationalChampionship after losing the Championship Game the previous year.



1982 UNC

1991 Duke

1998 UK pic.twitter.com/Cdhqj4wd5j — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

Go crazy UNC fans. Go crazy. pic.twitter.com/6VyW48yEau — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017

UNC's student section at the NCAA title game isn't actually filled with UNC students https://t.co/IpLciYtqQ5 pic.twitter.com/wtBRVhJLCg — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 4, 2017

Tar Heel fans RN. pic.twitter.com/CjuHA117ir — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) April 4, 2017

Most NCAA titles



10—John Wooden, UCLA

5—Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

4—Adolph Rupp, UK

3—Jim Calhoun, UConn

3—Bob Knight, IU

3—Roy Williams, UNC pic.twitter.com/UidwZguU9Z — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

North Carolina Under Roy Williams - Since 2003-04



NCAA wins 42

Final Fours 5

National Titles 3



all rank 1st — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2017

All-Tournament Team



Joel Berry (Most Outstanding Player)

Justin Jackson

Kennedy Meeks

Nigel Williams-Goss

Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/xZ4BwT1AgU — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

Roy is just telling it like it is pic.twitter.com/tXYhT8RO6p — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

4 teams have missed at least 20 threes in a National Championship Game. Those teams are 0-3. (UNC is the 4th) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 4, 2017

What a team. So proud to be a Tar Heel! — Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017

Theo Pinson found his family right away pic.twitter.com/4uz3ZB86wW — UNC-Barstool (@UNCBarstool) April 4, 2017

Not the ending he wanted, but Przemek Karnowski closes his career as the winningest player in DI men's basketball history. #UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/xujTqCf8CG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017

I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017

This should have been called out of bounds late in the game.



The refs didn't call it https://t.co/8V378BcBMa pic.twitter.com/Czc43qEaxk — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

East coasters, keep your eyes open.



One Shining Whistle is coming up! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017

Starting Times (ET):



Super Bowl -- 6:30pm



World Series -- 8pm



College FB Title Game -- 830pm



NBA Finals -- 8pm



NCAA Title Game -- 920pm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2017

Wow. Turns out the ceiling WAS in fact the roof all along. pic.twitter.com/NL91Wd5bXj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2017

---COLLEGE BASKETBALL DO NOT READ THIS---

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

... friends, hello pic.twitter.com/tHV799dVdA — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

UNC beat Gonzaga AND Duke tonight pic.twitter.com/BaY4Kvq5Nq — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

I'll just leave this here one more time...good night! https://t.co/YjgO0INI9Y — Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017

Heels goin to Phoenix to finish the job. Yeah I said it! — Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) May 17, 2016

Celebrating my birthday at the National Championship game!..... but watching my guys on the @mlb app! #EE just tied it up!!! A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Michael Phelps is REALLY enjoying his stay in the desert



📷 USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/d28Lul9oSP — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

Adam Morrison has been tanning too pic.twitter.com/xgmNDx0ya1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

Only 342 days until Selection Sunday! #NationalChampionship — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017

Tip-off for tonight's NCAA National Championship Game is just two hours away! Who do you think will win it all? — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) April 3, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM