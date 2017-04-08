ODU Soccer Clinic for children of refugees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Parents concerned that students were never told to duck and cover
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
TSA workers failed drug and alcohol testing
-
Gavin Grimm disappointment
-
Tornado hits Lancaster County
-
U.S. launches missiles at Syrian air base
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
Distracted driver who killed construction flagger to be sentenced
More Stories
-
Traffic Alert: I-64 EB shut down in James City Co.…Apr. 8, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
6 rescued after boats capsize on York RiverApr. 8, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
-
Missing North Carolina teen may be in NorfolkApr. 8, 2017, 10:41 a.m.