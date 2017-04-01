UVA Richmond Men's Lax

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Storm Mode Coveragem March 31
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
-
Storm tears apart Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake
-
Aerial footage: Chesapeake church severely damaged by storm
-
Aerial video of the storm's aftermath
-
Cleanup in Va. Beach begins after storms rip through Hampton Roads
-
Hot Dog!
-
The aftermath of Friday's tornado in Virginia Beach
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
More Stories
-
Multiple tornadoes confirmed; EF-2 hit Chesapeake churchApr. 1, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Tornado tears apart church in ChesapeakeApr. 1, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Cleanup begins after storms rip through Hampton RoadsApr. 1, 2017, 11:25 a.m.