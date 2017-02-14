Conference 17 boys basketball semifinal roundup

King's Fork High School played host to the Conference 17 boys basketball conference tournament semifinals.
Lake Taylor continued their impressive run with an 83-49 win over Churchland. That is 10 straight wins for the Titans.
Also, Deep Creek edged King's Fork 78-75. Caleb Butts scored the go ahead basket for the Hornets with 10 seconds to go in the game.
With the win, the Hornets earned a spot in regional play.
Lake Taylor and Deep Creek will meet for the conference tournament championship on Friday.
