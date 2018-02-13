Cox edges Kellam in beach showdown

Cox High School let a double digit lead get away but recovered to beat Kellam 51-45 on Tuesday night.

The Falcons led by 13 in the first half and 29-20 at the break. Josh Talbert paced the Knights comeback and by early in the 4th quarter the game was tied at 35.

Cox edged back and front and stayed there. Kavon James finished with a team high 16 points for the Falcons in the win.

© 2018 WVEC-TV