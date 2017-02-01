Close Crabbers Powell & Redd add size to NSU Extended interview with Hampton High School linemen, Jalen Powell and Justin Redd who will play at Norfolk State University. Brian Smith, WVEC 7:48 PM. EST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Norfolk State Spartans got a double addition to their interior line. Teammates, Jalen Powell and Justin Redd officially coming to NSU. Here's their extended interview. (© 2017 WVEC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man attacked in Oceanfront parking lot Report: Fighters seemed ready for Navy SEAL raid U.S. Service Member dies in raid in Yemen Restaurant rallies around sick girl Official: Sunny may not be on zoo property Pokemon Go shooting Navy SEAL Team Six member killed in raid Local refugee reactions to executive order Bond denied for Jeff Bondi Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer More Stories Poquoson High School community mourns after student's death Feb. 1, 2017, 3:35 p.m. No bond for former church employee facing sex crime charge Feb. 1, 2017, 11:49 a.m. Al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen seemed ready for SEAL… Feb. 1, 2017, 5:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs