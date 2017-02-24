Crowning region basketball champs

We saw several region champions crowned in high school basketball on Friday night. We have highlights from two of those championship games.

On the boys side in Group 6A, Landstown rallied from a double digit deficit to beat Western Branch 59-53. Aaric Marks led the way with 23 points.

In other regional boys action, Jamestown beat Smithfield in the Group 4A final and Phoebus took down George Wythe in Group 3A.

On the girls side, we have highlights from the Group 4A final as King's Fork traveled to Monacan. The Bulldogs lost 74-65.

In Group 6A girls, Landstown beat Ocean Lakes in the region final.

Remember, win or lose in the region final, you are still headed to the state tournament next week.

