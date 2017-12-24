Dan Bannon: Cox Falcons swimming

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- When he was in 3rd grade, Dan Bannon felt a turning point when he was playing basketball. "We lost a big basketball tournament. Someone had missed the game winning shot", he says. "I didn't really like having my fate in someone else's hands". The now senior at Cox High School went with swimming from that point on.

Bannon will be one of 13 seniors returning for the Falcons for this swim season. After he's done, Bannon is headed off to Notre Dame and swim for the Irish. He'll be a 4th generation "Domer". Bannon's great grandfather graduated from the South Bend, Indiana school in 1912. His grandfather was in 1947 and his dad in 1986.

