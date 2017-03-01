Dave Rosenfield: a life fully lived

You can say this about David Rosenfield. He had quite a "run". Rosenfield, the longtime Norfolk Tides executive passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 87.

He spent over 60 years involved in professional baseball. Rosenfield came to Portsmouth in 1961 to work for the Tides and he never left.

For 48 years, he was the Tidewater and then Norfolk Tides general manager. Even when he stepped down he still came to work most every day and helped out in the broadcast booth the last few seasons.

in 2004, Minor League Baseball named Rosenfield the "King of Baseball" a much coveted honor.

He is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame and the International League Hall of Fame.

