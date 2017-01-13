WVEC
Day 1 of Virginia Duals 37th edition

Al the high school and college wrestling you can handle on the first day of the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum.

January 13, 2017

The 37th edition of the Virginia Duals is underway at the Hampton Coliseum.

It's something like the amateur version of "wrestlemania". There are 10 mats are wrestling going on at any one time.

There are 20 colleges in 2 divisions and 48 high schools spread out over 3 divisions.

There are 4 nationally ranked colleges in the National division. #5 Virginia Tech is the highest ranked among those teams and won their first two matches on Friday.

The action picks up again Saturday morning with the championships set for Saturday evening.

