When we met U.S. National Cyclocross champion Avanell Schmitz the condition were a little too tame. Cyclocross is something a combination of road racing and mountain biking. They like challenging conditions. Give them the mud, or snow, or rain.

Schmitz, from Newport News, won the women's 30-34 year old age group U.S. National Cyclocross championships in Hartford, CT on January 5 under freezing conditions.

She finished third in nationals last year, but with some serious training earned herself the championship's jersey this season. Schmitz says, "Still to put on that stars and stripes and to be able to look at it, it's a great feeling. I feel very accomplished. Just trying to figure what goal to make next."

