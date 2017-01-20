Devon Hunter plans future as a Hokie

Halfway through the Devon Hunter college commitment announcement they started playing "Enter Sandman" and the decision was made. Hunter is headed to Virginia Tech.

Hunter from Indian River High School, is one of the top prospects in our area and one of the top ranked defensive backs in the country.

He chose the Hokies over half a dozen other top notch schools. Why Virginia Tech? As he said, "Basically the school I could make the most impact in and I felt like I could be an impact player there."

