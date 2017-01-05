Dixon leads Tribe to victory again

The game after Daniel Dixon led William and Mary to a win with a buzzer beater he came through again with 32 points to lead the Tribe over Elon 88-85.

Dixon, who was benched earlier this season, earned his way back into the starting lineup and did his scoring on (11-15) shooting from the field. He had 4 three pointers on the night and just for good measure pulled down 8 rebounds.

William and Mary improves to (8-6, 2-1).