Duke's Mike Krzyzewski suspends Grayson Allen indefinitely

(USA Today)--Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely by Duke and head coach Mike Krzyzewski after his third tripping incident of the calendar year.

Wednesday's incident occurred against Elon, and resulted in a technical foul. Allen had a meltdown on the bench afterward, a scene almost as cringe-worthy as the trip itself.

After claiming he would not be swayed by public sentiment and that Allen's apology to the Elon player he tripped was sufficient handling of the incident, Krzyzewski quickly reversed course Thursday morning.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon," Krzyzwski said in a statement. "As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Last season, after the most polarizing player in college basketball tripped players twice in less than two weeks — in games against Louisville and Florida State — the ACC announced a public reprimand. It’s now time for the league office to consider at least a one-game suspension.