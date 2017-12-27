Dunning stepping away from football to focus on life

Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Dunning has dealt with as much hardship as anyone on the Aggies roster. The redshirt sophomore was forced to retire from football earlier this month because of complications from three catastrophic knee injuries.

Dunning is with his Aggie teammates one final time at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, NC, where Texas A&M is getting ready to face Wake Forest on Friday. Matt Trent caught up with Dunning about what might have been, and what's next for the Whitehouse, Texas, native.

