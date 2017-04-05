New Admirals logo, uniforms on the way

The Norfolk Admirals logo. (Photo: Norfolk Admirals)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Admirals' logo and uniform are on their way out!

The team says it's time for a logo change. That means saying goodbye to the battleship, and hello to brand-new uniforms.

The last time the current logo will take the ice is this Saturday, when the Admirals finish out the regular season at Norfolk Scope.

The team has not yet unveiled their new look.

For those who are still having trouble accessing the website, the release is pictured below. pic.twitter.com/jIPD39LH49 — Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) April 4, 2017

