Admirals sign 3-year deal to stay in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Admirals)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Admirals are staying in Norfolk.

The hockey team signed a new three-year lease agreement with the City of Norfolk as well as a new 3-year agreement with the ECHL, the team announced Monday.

That means the Admirals will continue playing at Scope Arena through the 2020-2021 season. There had been some uncertainty with the Admirals' future after the team dismissed its president and dropped its affiliation with the NHL's Nashville Predators late last year.

The upcoming 2018-2019 season will see the organization's 30th anniversary in Hampton Roads.

© 2018 WVEC-TV