ECSU dominates second half in win over NSU

Down by three at halftime, Elizabeth City State took charge in the second half on the way to a 76-67 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday night at Echols Hall.

The Spartans had a double digit lead in the first half and led by 3 at the break. The Vikings scored points in bunches off of turnovers and hit 13 of 26 three points attempts.

Shyheid Petteway came off the bench to lead the Vikings in scoring with 23. Derrik Jamerson led the Spartans with 15.

