Wednesday's Admirals win was something special. Friday night was simply amazing as they recovered from a 5-1 third period deficit to beat Manchester 6-5 in an overtime shootout.

The Monarchs are one of the best teams in the ECHL making the comeback that much more impressive.

John Dunbar had scored the Admirals first goal in the first period. T.J. Foster started the comeback, making it 5-2 in the third. Brodie Dupont, Alex Pompeo and then Dupont again scored to force overtime.

It ended up in a shootout where both Zach Pochiro and Foster lit the lamp. Brandon Anderson made one final save to seal the most unlikely comeback.

The three game series wraps up Saturday night at Scope.

