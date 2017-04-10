Everybody wins at Tides home opener

It's as if somebody scripted the Norfolk Tides home opener. Great weather, great crowd, great atmosphere and the home team won. The Tides shutout Gwinnett 3-0 for their first win of the season. The Tides had started the season on the road and lost all four games in Charlotte.

By the numbers, it's the Tides 25th home opener in the history of Harbor Park. It's the Tides 11th year of being affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.

Back to that script, it's something Dave Rosenfield could have written. Rosenfield was the long time Tides executive who passed away earlier this year. The Tides paid tribute to him by unveiling a special jersey with his name and the number 55 on it, as in Rosenfield's 55 years with the Tides.

The rest of the story unfolded perfectly for the home team. Alec Asher was the Tides starting pitcher. He and two relievers pitched a combined shutout.

The Tides runs came off of a Robert Andino triple that drove in two runs. And, then Paul Janish delivered another run with a double to left field.

The Tides host Gwinnett again on Tuesday night. The homestand runs through Sunday.

