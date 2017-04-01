Fans happy Langley Speedway is back

HAMPTON, Va.- You could sense there was a special buzz in the air Saturday night. Fans entering Langley Speedway in droves as if they hadn't seen an old friend in over a year. A full house that appeared to be a track record of over 8,000 saw five divisions racing under the lights.

Greg Edwards, who's a 2-time winner of the Late Model Division, led the last 94 laps of the race to capture the Pocomo 100. Woody Howard took the Legends as he led all 25 laps of the race and in the Super Street Division, Landon Abbott passed pole winner Renno Marchetti 16 laps in for his first win of the 2017 season.

