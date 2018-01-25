You check out the ODU women's basketball tweets and you will see the phrase "culture wins." The Monarchs are out to prove that culture will lead to better days in the future.

In Nikki McCray's first season as head coach, ODU has a (4-16) record.

To be fair, the cupboard was mostly bare as only one of the top 5 scorers returned from last year.

As coach McCray told us, they are not to be defined by their record.

Perhaps the team as turned the corner on the season having won their last 2 games.

