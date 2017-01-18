Former NFL great, Bly among Va. Sports Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

PITTSBURGH - AUGUST 14: (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) (Photo: George Gojkovich, 2010 George Gojkovich)

The Class Of 2017 was announced today for the Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame. Among them, Dre Bly, who won a Super Bowl title with the St. Louis Rams in 2000. Others include Beth Anders, Bimbo Coles, and the late C.J. Woolum.

Bly, a native of Chesapeake, played for Western Branch High School where he was all-state in football before heading to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a freshman, Bly led the nation with 11 interceptions, and was one of only five players in NCAA history receiving All-American honors as a freshman. Bly ended his college career with 20 interceptions and was a 3-time All-American. He went on to a 10 year NFL career with the Rams, Lions, Broncos and 49ers. He won a Super Bowl title with the St. Louis Rams in 2000.

Beth Anders started her field hockey coaching career at Old Dominion. This came after being a member of the 1980 and 1984 U.S. Olympic Field Hockey teams. The team won bronze in the '84 and Anders finished with the most goals scored in Olympic competition. During her 30 years at ODU, she led the Lady Monarchs to 28 appearances in the NCAA tournament to go with 9 national titles. While in the CAA, Anders guided ODU to 15 regular season crowns and 14 tournament titles since joining the league in 1991. She won 12 CAA Coach of the Year honors and after retiring was the nation's winningest coach in NCAA history with a 561-136-7 record.

Bimbo Coles was born in Covington, Virginia and grew up later in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was a great athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. Coles was such a great baseball player, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted him out of high school his senior year. He'd go on to play basketball at Virginia Tech where he scored 2,484 career points, and was the first player in the old Metro Conference to lead the league in scoring three straight years. Coles went on to play 14 years in the NBA with the Warriors, Hawks, Cavaliers and Celtics.

C.J. Woolum, who's from Alexandria, helped put Christopher Newport men's basketball on the map in Division III. In 26 years with the Captains, he won 502 games, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and 13 conference titles. Woolum died from brain cancer in 2013 at age 64.

