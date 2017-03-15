Former NSU quarterback to coach at Churchland High School

(Photo: Portsmouth Public Schools)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former Norfolk State University quarterback, Dontrell Leonard, has been announced as the new football coach for the Churchland High School Truckers.

Leonard most recently worked as a coach at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach. He currently teachers in Suffolk.

Leonard was brought in to revamp the school's football program, according to the Churchland High Principal Shawn Millaci.

The announcement comes about 4 months after the school's former athletic director and football coach, David Moss was placed on administrative leave, and later retired.

The Truckers play their first game of the 2017-18 season at home on August 27.

