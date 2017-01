Former head ODU basketball coach Jeff Capel is battling ALS disease. His son wrote a lengthy article about his father's illness in The Player's Tribune.

Capel who is 64, was diagnosed with the disease last spring. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Capel coached ODU from 1994-2001 and his team's won two CAA championships.

(© 2017 WVEC)