Former Tide Wilson will play in Korea

Former Norfolk Tides pitcher, Tyler Wilson, signed a one year deal to play for the LG Twins in Korea next season.

Brian Smith, WVEC 12:53 AM. EST January 06, 2018

According to his twitter account, former Norfolk Tides pitcher, Tyler Wilson has decided he'll be pitching overseas. The righthander out of the University of Virginia who spent the past 7 seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization (the last four in Norfolk), has reported signed a one year deal worth $800,000 dollars with the LG Twins in Korea.

Last season, the 28 year old was 7-8 in Norfolk with an ERA of 4.74 in 20 starts. In 2014, Wilson was named the organization's top minor league pitcher.

