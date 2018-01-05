Former Tide Wilson will play in Korea

According to his twitter account, former Norfolk Tides pitcher, Tyler Wilson has decided he'll be pitching overseas. The righthander out of the University of Virginia who spent the past 7 seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization (the last four in Norfolk), has reported signed a one year deal worth $800,000 dollars with the LG Twins in Korea.

Last season, the 28 year old was 7-8 in Norfolk with an ERA of 4.74 in 20 starts. In 2014, Wilson was named the organization's top minor league pitcher.

