Gaddy Brothers sign on with Maryland

An extended interview with Breyon and Brandon Gaddy who will head to the University of Maryland.

Scott Cash, WVEC 8:13 PM. EST February 01, 2017

Rock, paper, scissors says the Gaddy brothers are going to to play their college football at Maryland.

The outstanding linemen out of Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School had originally committed to Tennessee.

They joked that when there are tough decisions, they use "rock, paper, scissors" to solve the issue. Presumably there was a little more to their final decision to commit to the Terps on National Signing Day.

Here are our complete interviews with both players.

