Garcia wins 1st major title at the Masters

Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts after holing a bunker shot for birdie on the eighth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA. (AP) - Sergio Garcia has won the first major championship of his career with a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters.

Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional, and nearly 18 years after he was runner-up to Tiger Woods in a breakthrough performance in the PGA Championship.

After missing a 5-foot birdie at the 72nd hole, Garcia had to get through one extra hole to finally remove the stigma of being considered the best player never to win one of golf's biggest events.

It was worth the wait.

Playing the 18th hole again, Rose got in trouble with an errant tee shot, forcing him to punch out from behind a giant magnolia tree. He missed a 14-foot par-saving putt that would've put some pressure on the Spaniard.

It didn't matter. Garcia curled in a 12-foot birdie that gave him the green jacket.

---------------

7:05 p.m.

The Masters is headed to a sudden-death playoff between Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose.

Rose missed a 7-footer for birdie at the 18th hole, giving Garcia a chance to win the first major championship of his career from just 5 feet away.

His birdie putt missed, too.

Now, they're headed back to the 18th tee box for the first playoff hole, tied at 9-under 279.

© 2017 Associated Press