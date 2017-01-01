Giants knock Redskins out of playoff contention

Jan 1, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

LANDOVER, Md. – With everything to play for, the Washington Redskins flopped and fell out of playoff contention in their regular season finale dud Sunday evening. The New York Giants, who were already locked into the NFC’s fifth seed in the playoffs, played their starters most of the game and defeated an uninspired Washington team 19-10, ending its rival's postseason hopes.

Washington rallied to tie the game at 10 in the fourth quarter, but New York produced an eight-play, 58-yard drive, capped by a 40-yard Robbie Gould field goal to take the lead. On the following drive, Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picked off a pass that Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw across his body, and effectively ended Washington’s season.

The result clinches playoff berths for both the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, who are matched up in the Sunday night game in a battle for the NFC North championship. The Giants (11-5) now play the NFC’s No. 4 seed in the wild card round.

Washington (8-7-1) was trying to make consecutive trips to the playoffs for the first time since 1992, and responded with its worst half of the season. The team’s offense was shut out in the first half Sunday, marking the first time it has failed to score points in a half since 2015’s season opener.