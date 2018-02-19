Hampton comes up big over Savannah State

You could very well call it the biggest win of the season for Hampton. On Monday night, the Pirates put together a strong second half and overtime to beat first place Savannah State 114-102.
H.U. led the entire first half and was up 50-45 at the break. The Tigers bounced back to take an 11 point lead with 8 minutes to go. Hampton finished strong to force overtime and then hit 14 free throws in the extra session to secure the win.
Kalin Fisher had a career night with 37 points.
It was the sixth straight win for the Pirates who are now (10-4) in the MEAC.
