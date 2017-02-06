Hampton rolls to easy win over Bulldogs

Hampton started the game on a 10-2 run and went on to a lopsided 93-64 win over South Carolina State Monday night in Orangeburg SC.

Jermaine Marrow was MEAC Rookie of the Week last week and started this week in fine form. He led the Pirates with 21 points. Lawrence Cooks added 12. H.U. never trailed against the Bulldogs.

For the season Hampton's record stands at (10-13, 7-3).

