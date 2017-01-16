WVEC
Hampton suffers first MEAC loss

Pirates drop first MEAC conference game to North Carolina Central 64-51 at the Convocation Center on Monday night.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:38 PM. EST January 16, 2017

North Carolina Central handed Hampton their first MEAC loss 64-51 on Monday night at the Convocation Center. 

The game was all even at halftime 28-28. The Pirates came out strong to start the second half and took a 36-32 lead on a Trevond Barnes jumper. However, over the last 12 minutes of the game, H.U. scored only 9 points.

Lawrence Cooks led Hampton in scoring with 12 points. He was the only player in double figures. 

With the loss the Pirates record drops to (6-11, 3-1). 

