Hampton wins final game before MEAC play

In their final tuneup before MEAC conference play, Hampton rolled to a lopsided 94-69 win over Coker College on Friday night at the Convocation Center.

The Pirates led by 14 at halftime and were never challenged.

Trevond Barnes led H.U. in scoring with 18. The Pirates had five players in double figures.

Hampton record improves to (3-10) with all of their wins coming at home.

Next up, conference play starts on Wednesday at home with North Carolina A&T.