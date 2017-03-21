Hasani Knight: Athlete of the Week

Landstown senior, Hasani Knight, remembers exactly how it felt when he won the 2016 AAU national championship in triple jump, last summer. ""For some reason this jump just felt like slow motion to me," Knight said. Knight, who has committed to jump at University of Miami next year, jumped 50 feet and 11 inches that day.

He goes into his final outdoor season, after a stellar indoor, state championship meet-- he finished first in triple jump, second in the 55 meter sprint, third in the long jump and fourth in the 300 meter sprint.

