High hopes for Simms in WNBA draft

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Jennie Simms has done all she could do for Lady Monarchs basketball. Now, it's time to wait for her name to be called in the WNBA draft.

Based on scoring on a per game basis, Simms finished her time at Old Dominion University as the all-time leading scorer.

She also was second in the nation in scoring this year and was named an Associated Press All-America honorable mention.

Simms had a very successful WNBA combine where she was named to the all-star team.

Hooking up with another Lady Monarchs and WNBA legend, Simms has Ticha Penicheiro as her agent.

Simms had been in touch with several WNBA teams but isn't making any guesses about the WNBA draft. There are three rounds to the draft which comes up on Thursday night.

