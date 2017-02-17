High school conference champions crowned

A full slate of high school conference championship games in boys basketball on Friday night. We've got highlights from two of them.

First off, it's the Monitor Merrimac Conference final between Oscar Smith and Western Branch. The Tigers won handily 66-47.

In Conference 17, Joe Bryant Jr. had a game high 25 points in Lake Taylor's 93-70 win over Deep Creek.

In other conference championship games Landstown beat Kellam 53-39, Phoebus took care of Norcom 75-65 and Hampton won 61-58 over Bethel in overtime.

