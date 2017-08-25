WVEC
Close

High School Football Roundup Part 2: Week 1

Part 2 of our High School Football Roundup of Week 1. Kings Fork cruising past Wilson 41-0.

Scott Cash, WVEC 12:10 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

Part two of our High School Football Roundup from week 1.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories