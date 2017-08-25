WVEC
High School Football Roundup: Week 1

A recap of the first week of high school football around Hampton Roads that included the Game Of The Week between Oscar Smith and Vero Beach (Fla.).

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:54 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

First Friday night of the high school football season around Hampton Roads saw several key games on the agenda. Among them, Oscar Smith losing a tough one to Vero Beach (Fla.) 28-21. 

