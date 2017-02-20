High School Regional hoops roundup

It's win or go home time. In the high school basketball regional quarterfinals, if you win you earn a berth in the state tournament. Lose and the season is done.

On Monday night we had highlights from 3 boys games and 2 on the girls side.

Check out the action in Landstown's 49-47 upset over Oscar Smith. Also, Hampton beat Maury 63-49 and Bethel knocked off Green Run 51-44. Western Branch beat Kellam .

On the girls side, Princess Anne romped over Hampton 78-47 while Landstown won handily over Woodside 52-23. In addition both Salem and Ocean Lakes girls were winners.

