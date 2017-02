We've do a quick wrapup of the Thursday night schedule in high school regional semifinal games in Group 4A and 3A.

Included are highlights of Smithfield's dramatic win over Hanover 67-66. Then there is Phoebus and their 79-73 victory against John Marshall. Plus, we have Norcom jumping out to a 17-0 lead on their way to losing to George Wythe 52-50.

