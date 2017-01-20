Close Athlete of the Week: Grassfield's Lauryn Ghee Lauryn Ghee already has produced some memorable performances on the track, but you get the feeling it's only the beginning. WVEC 11:44 PM. EST January 20, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage Man shot during home invasion and robbery in Va. Beach No bond for former church worker Abduction suspect arrested in Norfolk Police officers partner with barber shops More Stories Full Coverage: The Presidential Inauguration Jan 17, 2017, 8:30 a.m. UVA's Sullivan stepping down as president but… Jan 20, 2017, 4:24 p.m. Isle of Wight County deputy involved in crash on… Jan 20, 2017, 7:48 a.m.